Tastemade Home: Daily Dose of Interior Design Inspiration

Head of the newly launched Tastemade Home Amanda Dameron joined us live with a preview of the kinds of design inspiration you’ll get from Tastemade Home. Tastemade Home is a mobile-first, millennial-focused home and design destination for inspiration and visual entertainment. With her passion for design and architecture, Dameron offers expertise and insights to lead the Tastemade Home content efforts, which includes original lifestyle programming, tours of interesting home and room designs, do-it-yourself hacks and other social content relevant for younger viewers. Tastemade is a global entertainment company inspiring the taste of a generation through entertainment, products and experiences across Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and more. It has a reach of over 200 million viewers, streaming 2.5 billion views each month and has built a creative, passionate, global community. For more information on Tastemade Home, click on the website or follow them on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat

