Tijuana Beauty Queen Dies After Fiery Lamborghini Crash in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tijuana model who was critically injured when the speeding Lamborghini she was in crashed and caught fire Sunday has died, the county medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

Stephanie Rivera Camarena, 26, was crowned Miss Earth Baja California in 2015, a qualifying contest for the international Miss Earth pageant. The contest seeks to promote awareness of environmental issues.

Joaquin Meza, director of the event, described Rivera as a charismatic woman who had championed a number of causes over the years, including breast cancer awareness.

Many in the modeling and pageant worlds expressed condolences to Rivera’s friends and family on social media. A post on the Facebook page for Miss Baja California read in Spanish: “A great woman, beautiful on the outside and, above all, on the inside. A queen in every sense of the word.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.