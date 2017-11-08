UCLA Basketball Players Released on Bail in China After Reported Shoplifting

The three UCLA basketball players arrested in connection with an alleged shoplifting in Hangzhou, China, have been released on bail, according to an ESPN report.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill remained at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou after police questioning while their Bruins teammates traveled to Shanghai for the team’s season opener Friday against Georgia Tech, the report stated. The trio is being required by local police to stay at the hotel until the legal process is complete and will not play against the Yellow Jackets.

It was not immediately known how long the legal process might take.

The shoplifting incident involved an alleged theft of unspecified merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store next to the hotel where the Bruins had been staying, ESPN reported.

