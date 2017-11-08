Veterans Day Week Series #3 – Warriors On Track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa to continue her week-long series of reports about veterans and veterans services leading up to Saturday, November 11th, 2017 Veterans Day.

Today, Gayle featured the work of Warriors On Track, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans get treatment for PTSD and TBI thanks to the car racing industry and a partnership with the Brain Treatment Center.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.