Florida Woman Buys Computer, Other Electronics for $3.70 at Walmart After Allegedly Swapping Barcodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Florida woman is accused of paying only $3.70 for nearly $2,000 worth of electronics after she allegedly swapped barcodes at a local Walmart, according to KTLA sister station KPIX in New York.

"The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.” Cheyenne Amber West and another woman entered the store and began taking video game controllers, a computer and other items from the electronics department, a Walmart loss prevention officer said.

The two then allegedly went to the clearance section, where they took out the devices from their boxes and placed clearance price tags on them.

The pair then proceeded to a self-checkout counter, where they allegedly scanned the clearance barcodes and paid a total of $3.70. The electronics cost a total $1,825.20.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 25-year-old said, "I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.”

West has been charged with felony grand theft and shoplifting, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

She was released from jail after paying her $3,000 posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13.