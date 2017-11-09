Reckless Driver of Stolen U-Haul in Custody After Wild Pursuit, Crash in Downtown L.A.

A woman who led authorities on a wild pursuit in a stolen U-Haul truck from South L.A. to downtown is in custody after crashing into a patrol car and running into an outdoor market, aerial video showed.

The woman drove recklessly through surface streets and weaved in and out of traffic to avoid hitting cars, but crashed into at least one. At one point she was driving on the wrong side of the road and squeezed in between other vehicles in traffic to evade police.

After being boxed in a dead end, she backed up and continued into an outdoor produce market, where authorities surrounded her. She managed to back out, but struck a patrol car where it appeared that at least one officer fired a shot.

She continued to evade police before getting out of the vehicle and running into the market and was eventually taken into custody by several LAPD officers.

The woman was assessed at the scene, but she it did not appear to have any injuries. Police restrained her arms and legs and covered her face as the woman appeared to be extremely agitated, aerial video showed.