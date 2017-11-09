Carjacker Stole Officer’s Gun Before Being Shot With Rubber Bullets in Long Beach, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police used rubber bullets to take a suspected carjacker into custody Wednesday night after the man allegedly stole an officer’s gun and then led them on a pursuit in Long Beach.

The incident began about 10 p.m. when an officer responded to a suspicious person call and determined the man had stolen a vehicle, Long Beach Police Department public information officer Nancy Pratt said.

The man began to fight as the officer attempted to take him into custody, and at some point, managed to take the officer’s gun away from him, Pratt said.

The officer suffered moderate injuries during the altercation and was hospitalized.

“He’s pretty shaken up, but he’s doing well,” Pratt said.

The man fled the location with the gun and then carjacked a woman a few blocks away, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit, Pratt said.

The chase ended near the intersection of East 7th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue with the driver barricading himself inside the vehicle.

SWAT officers were called to the scene, where the driver was eventually contacted and bitten by a K-9 officer, Pratt said.

“Rubber baton bullets were also deployed during the incident,” Pratt said.

Video showed the man was outside his vehicle when he was shot by the rubber bullets.

The man, described only as a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was taken into custody and then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.