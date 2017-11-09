Teacher at Iowa Christian School Faces 140 Counts After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A northwest Iowa teacher has been charged with 140 criminal counts after allegedly sexually abusing several students.

Sioux Center Police released information about the charges against 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam Wednesday, according to KTLA sister station WHO in Des Moines. The alleged abuse happened while Van Dam taught at Sioux Center Christian School.

The investigation began Oct. 18 after a police received a complaint claiming Van Dam had abused a student. During the investigation, police learned that several children had allegedly been abused by Van Dam, with the earliest incident happening in August 2013.

Van Dam was originally charged in October with one count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor.

He now faces 14 counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher, 72 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, 12 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, 34 counts of lascivious conduct with a minor and five counts of indecent exposure.

Police say their investigation into further alleged incidents continues and more charges could be filed.

Van Dam is being held in the Sioux County Jail.