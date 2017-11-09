John Hillerman, Who Played Higgins on ‘Magnum, P.I.,’ Dies at 84

John Hillerman, the actor who played the comically uptight character Higgins on the 1980s Hawaii-based crime show “Magnum P.I.,” has died, according to media reports.

Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston at the age of 84, his family spokeswoman confirmed to media outlets.

His nephew told the Associated Press the cause of his death was not immediately known.

Sporting an unusual, snooty British accent, Hillerman appeared as a foil to Tom Selleck on “Magnum P.I.,” which aired from 1980 to 1988.

Born in Texas, Hillerman began his on-screen acting career in 1970, according to the Internet Movie Database.

He had majored in journalism at the University of Texas and did a stint in the Air Force – where he achieved the rank of sergeant – before moving New York City to pursue a theater acting career, CNN reported.

Hillerman also appeared in “The Love Boat,” among other TV series, and had roles in films, including “Chinatown,” “High Plains Drifter,” and “Blazing Saddles.”

The role of Jonathan Quayle Higgins III was his favorite, Hillerman’s nephew told the AP.

He was nominated for four Emmys for his role as Higgins, winning in 1987, Variety reported. He won a Golden Globe the same year.