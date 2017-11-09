Louis C.K.’s Film Premiere Canceled Before New York Times Story Detailing Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Thursday’s New York premiere of comedian Louis C.K.’s intergenerational romance “I Love You, Daddy” has been scrapped.

“The premiere is cancelled for this evening,” a rep for the film confirmed to The Times on Thursday, declining to share any additional information.

The event was pulled “due to unexpected circumstances,” the film’s distribution company, the Orchard, said in an email.

The comic also was slated to appear on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, but that appearance was shelved too, CBS said. “Shameless” star William H. Macy will be the lead guest star on the episode instead.

Exclusive: 5 women tell NYT that Louis C.K. crossed a line into sexual misconduct https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017