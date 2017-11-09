Mammoth Mountain Reopens 3 Months After 2nd Longest Season in History

The Sierra didn’t get the snowy weekend blast that was predicted, but cool temps have allowed for snow-making as ski season approaches. Mammoth Mountain, which received 1-3 inches over the weekend, opens Thursday.

Up to a foot of snow was predicted in the Sierra, but Mammoth Lakes, at the vortex of the SoCal ski scene, received only a dusting in the village. A chance of snow was predicted for opening day, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Heading up for some early runs? For road conditions, call the Caltrans hotline: (800) 427-7623.

Residual snow from last season remains in chutes and runs across the mountain. At an employee gathering in late September, skiers and riders knocked the rust off with runs on the thick base carpets from last winter.

