Mother, Daughter Artists Pair Up to Paint Portraits of Veterans in West Los Angeles

Mother and daughter artists paired up to paint portraits of veterans in West Los Angeles.

After spending some time with the veterans, Jacquelin and Stacy Kamin realized the veterans were in need of a new bus to help them travel to and from from their assisted living home, and the women created a fundraising page to help them.

The artists will also hold a Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, where the portraits will be shown. The gallery at the Cal Veterans Home, 11500 Nimitz Ave., will be open at 11 a.m., with food and music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the artists, visit their website, Drawn to Serve.

KTLA's Kacey Montoya contributed to this story.