Pursuit Ends When Kidnapping Suspect Plunges 40 Feet From Freeway Overpass in Norwalk (Warning: Graphic Video)

Warning: This post contains graphic video.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A car chase involving Huntington Beach police ended Thusday when the kidnapping suspect they were pursuing pulled over on an overpass in the Long Beach area and jumped into a parking lot below.

The motorist was suspected of kidnapping two children, ages 6 and 7, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol in Orange County.

It's unclear where exactly the chase began, but the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla began heading northbound on the 405 Freeway and ended up on an elevated interchange between the northbound 605 Freeway and westbound 105 Freeway in Norwalk.

Sky5 was overhead as police officers peered from the edge of the overpass to the lot below in attempt to locate the man.

He was spotted about 40 below with at least one leg apparently broken, unable to continue fleeing. The man appeared to be cognizant and moving.

He was taken into custody a short while later and transported for treatment, aerial video showed.

The No. 1 lane at the 605-105 transition and Rosecrans Avenue on-ramp would be blocked for an unknown duration as police investigated, CHP said.

Authorities were unsure if the children were related to the car's driver.

No further details were immediately available.