Sheriff’s Sergeant, Canine Partner Treated After Crash in East L.A.

A veteran sheriff’s sergeant and his canine partner were taken for medical treatment after a traffic collision in East Los Angeles on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Rodgers Street and City Terrace Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The sergeant’s SUV collided with another vehicle; the person in that vehicle was not injured.

The sergeant, 16-year veteran who serves in the Transportation Services Bureau, was taken to a hospital. The canine, “Folty,” was take to a veterinarian as a precaution, the release said.

The sergeant was conscious and had minor injuries, according to a sheriff’s deputy acting as a spokesman for the department.

Video from the scene showed a silver sedan with a shattered windshield and front-end damage, and a sheriff’s K-9 Unit SUV on the sidewalk, facing a wrought-iron fence head on.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash; no details about it were immediately available.

An 10 Freeway exit in the area was closed during the investigation.