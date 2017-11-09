Special Hollywood Sexual Assault Investigative Task Force Formed by L.A. County Prosecutors

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey announced the creation of a special task force for examining the allegations of sex abuse roiling Hollywood.

Lacey made the announcement Thursday as local law enforcement agencies investigate allegations made against such Hollywood heavyweights as producer Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and actor Ed Westwick, among others.

The district attorney said she has assigned a group of veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to examine the cases and “ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least two allegations against Weinstein and one against Westwick. The Beverly Hills Police Department has open investigations involving Weinstein and Toback.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey Issues Statement on Hollywood Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/OnJ9BbOdeg — LA District Attorney (@LADAOffice) November 9, 2017