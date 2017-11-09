Veterans Day Series #4- Freebies & Discounts for Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Granada Hills to continue her weeklong series of reports about veterans and veterans services leading up to Saturday, November 11th, 2017 Veterans Day.

Today, Gayle featured freebies and discounts for veterans. American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, will offer military veterans free flu shots on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.The announcement is an extension of AFC's ongoing effort to promote flu prevention in the United States and comes on the heels of the company's annual 'National Flu Prevention Week' campaign.

Veterans interested in obtaining a free flu shot Saturday, November 11, 2017 are encouraged to visit AmericanFamilyCare.com to find their nearest AFC clinic.

Other special offers for veterans include:

Applebees Veterans Day Discount

Free Meal to Military Veterans & Active-Duty Service Members

Military ID or Proof of Service Required

California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day Discount

Free Entrée Sized Pizza, Salad or Pasta From Special Holiday Menu

Show Up In Uniform or Present Your Identification

Dunkin’ Donuts Veterans Day Discount

A Free Donut for Active & Retired Military

Donating $10,000 to Homes for Our Troops

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.