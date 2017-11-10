11-Year-Old in Critical Condition, Others Injured After 2 Cars Crash Into Boyle Heights Taco Stand

Four people were injured after two cars crashed into pedestrians at a taco stand in Boyle Heights Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 900 block of South Marietta Street around 7 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Although firefighters originally said one car was involved, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im later said two vehicles collided into the stand.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, including an 11-year-old, Im said.

The other two patients were in fair condition, paramedics said.

All four were taken to nearby hospitals.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a crowd of shocked bystanders remained at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.