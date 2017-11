Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

With the rising popularity of DC Comics superheros and villains, local photographer Stefan Pinto is taking strangers from ordinary to extraordinary - including KTLA'S own Doug Kolk!

Doug Kolk reports on the KTLA5 News at 10pm on 11/7/17 & 11/8/17.

Stefan Pinto's works will be on display through Sunday, 11/12/17 at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90046.