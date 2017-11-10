Fire Destroys Luxury Auto Sales and Repair Shop in Pacoima

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A luxury auto sales and repair business was destroyed when a fire broke out in Pacoima early Friday morning.

The fire began about 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Branford Street, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Nick Ferrari said.

Arriving firefighters found the fire burning through the roof of building, but managed to douse the flames in about 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to one building, which was a total loss, Ferrari said.

The building housed a luxury auto sales and repair shop that has been in business for about 30 years, Ferrari said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.