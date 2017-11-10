× Health Dept. Warns Montebello Costco Customers of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure

Customers of the Costco Wholesale in Montebello who handled or ate butchered meat and seafood purchased in late October may have been exposed to hepatitis A, L.A. County health officials said Friday.

The products may have been contaminated by a worker with the virus, and does not appear to be related to the current outbreak in California, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department warned consumers of “possible low risk” of exposure to the potentially deadly virus associated with any butchered meat and seafood bought between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31 at the Costco located at 1345 N. Montebello Blvd. The warning, the department stressed, is “out of an abundance of caution.”

Customers have been alerted by Costco, and public health officials are working with the store to investigate the possible exposure.

Additionally, L.A. County Interim Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser is recommending individuals who handled or consumed the meat and seafood products at the location during the impacted period get vaccinated against hepatitis A by Nov. 13.

“It is important that anyone who may have purchased or consumed butchered meat or seafood from this Costco location between October 22 and October 31 contact their doctor to discuss possible hepatitis A prevention and treatment options,” Gunzenhauser said in the release.

At-risk employees will receive the vaccine, and customers who touched or ate the affected products between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31 are also being offered the chance to get one for free.

Free hepatitis A vaccine will be available at the following dates and times at the Costco in Montebello:

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The possible exposure does not impact butchered meat and seafood bought at other Costco locations, the release stated. There is also no other risk at the Montebello store outside of the dates of the exposure period, according to the department.