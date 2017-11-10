× LAPD Drops Investigation of Corey Feldman’s Sex Abuse Allegations, Will Not Seek Charges

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into actor Corey Feldman’s allegations of sexual abuse and will not seek charges.

A statement issued by the LAPD on Thursday said the occurrence Feldman reported was too old to be prosecuted.

“Los Angeles Police Department detectives are committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any report of a sex-related crime,” the statement said. “In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately, according to California law, the alleged occurrence is out of statute and robbery-homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case.”

Feldman, who is attempting to raise funds for a movie about alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, posted on his Twitter account earlier in the week that he had filed a report with the LAPD alleging that he was sexually abused as a child in the industry. Feldman has recently appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” and the “Today” show promoting a campaign to raise $10 million for the movie.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685