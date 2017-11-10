Man Found Shot to Death in SUV Parked Outside South L.A. Dialysis Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found dead inside an SUV parked outside a dialysis center in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired report in the 500 block of East Washington Boulevard about 3:25 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Raul Jovel said.

Authorities arrived to find a man slumped over in a tan SUV that was parked in front of the Washington Plaza Dialysis Center.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso, Jovel said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are several bullet holes on the car itself,” but investigators are trying to determine if the gunshots came from inside or outside the vehicle, Jovel said.

Video shows a bullet hole in the shattered passenger side front window

The victim appears to have been a patient at the 24 hour facility. “Was here for some sort of treatment,” Jovel said.

Investigators do not have a description of the shooter, or shooters, but said someone saw a dark figure running away from the scene in a northbound direction.