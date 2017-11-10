Bell Gardens Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash in Montebello

Posted 7:25 AM, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35AM, November 10, 2017

A Bell Gardens motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in Montebello Friday morning.

The motorcycle of a police officer remains at the scene of a crash in Montebello on Nov. 10, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue, Montebello Police Department Lt. Jackson said.

The officer was traveling southbound on Greenwood when the driver of a four-door sedan pulled out, and crossed lanes in front of the officer, Jackson said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the badly damaged motorcycle in the street next to the car.

Rescue personnel were seen treating the downed officer before placing him in an amublance.

He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 