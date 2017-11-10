Bell Gardens Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash in Montebello

A Bell Gardens motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in Montebello Friday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue, Montebello Police Department Lt. Jackson said.

The officer was traveling southbound on Greenwood when the driver of a four-door sedan pulled out, and crossed lanes in front of the officer, Jackson said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the badly damaged motorcycle in the street next to the car.

Rescue personnel were seen treating the downed officer before placing him in an amublance.

He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

