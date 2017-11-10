Pop Warner Football Teams to Play at Halftime of the LA Rams/Texans Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Pop Warner Football Teams, one from Houston and one from Palos Verdes are getting the chance of a lifetime when they’ll get to take center field at the LA Coliseum for a friendly scrimmage this Sunday during halftime of the Rams vs Texans game. The assistant Head Coach for the Palos Verdes Mavericks Don Bell, the head coach for the North Houston Rams Byron Lacy, the Rams Director of External Affairs Kyle Eversgerd and kids from the teams joined us live to talk about this amazing opportunity. The Houston Rams will take on the Palos Verdes Mavericks this Saturday at noon at Palos Verdes High School for the Scholastic Exchange Bowl. $10 will get you into the game and enter you into the halftime raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Rams. For more information click HERE.

The LA Rams will take on the Houston Texans at 1p on Sunday at the LA Memorial Coliseum for their Salute to Service game. For tickets, you can go to the website.