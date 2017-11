Porto’s Bakery will be giving free pastries to Veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday and Saturday.

“To all who serve and have served, thank you,” the Cuban bakery and cafe tweeted Friday.

A complimentary box of pastries will be given to veterans at all locations while supplies last. Vets must present their military ID.

The bakery has locations in Glendale, Burbank Downey and Buena Park.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.

