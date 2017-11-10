Ronald Reagan Masks Used in Burglary of Glendale Apartment; 2 Men, Juvenile Arrested: Police

Two young men and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with a burglary in Glendale this week, and detectives on Friday released images of the masks worn during the incident as they try and determine if the trio is connected to any other possible crimes, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Kenwood Street around 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that two masked individuals were climbing onto an apartment balcony to gain entry to a unit, according to a Glendale Police Department news release.

While police were responding to the location, a witness reported seeing two males exit the building and get into an awaiting vehicle, described as a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 with no license plates.

An officer located the car in the area of Glendale Avenue and Lexington Drive, then detained the 17-year-old male driver and two passengers. The vehicle was searched, and police discovered a replica firearm and two Ronald Reagan masks, as well as the victim’s credit cards and jewelry, the release stated.

Twenty-year-old Gagik Sarkisjan and 18-year-old Narek Martirosyan, both of Glendale, were arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary, police said. The teen, also a resident of Glendale, was booked at Eastlake Juvenile Hall.

Police said they released photos of the Ronald Reagan masks as they sought to identify any other possible crimes connected to the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call 818-548- 4911. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.