Veterans Day Deals: Where to Get Complimentary Meals, Free and Discounted Theme Park Tickets, and More

In honor of Veterans Day, which falls on a Saturday this year, a number of restaurants, businesses and theme parks are offering deals and discounts to U.S. military veterans and active service members.

Here’s a list of participating places:

Applebee’s: Veterans and active military to select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

BJ’s Restaurant: All veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday, Nov. 10, and Sat., Nov. 11.

California Chicken Cafe: All veterans and active duty personnel will be able to pick a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu.

Cicis Pizza: A free pizza buffet will be offered upon showing a valid military ID.

Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will let veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo.

Bruegger’s Bagels: U.S. military veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service to receive a free small drip coffee on Veterans Day. No purchase necessary.

Texas Roadhouse Military personnel and veterans will be allowed to select from a free special lunch menu, including a beverage and sides, on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral: The restaurant will offer a sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees and active duty members on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans will be offered a free bloomin’ onion and a beverage on Saturday. Additionally, from November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check. Beginning November 17, military; fire and police will receive 10% off their check.

Red Robin: All veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veteran’s Day.

Red Lobster: All veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID or proof of service to choose a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Saturday, November 11.

IHOP: All active duty service members and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active military personnel will get a complimentary entree from a special menu on Veterans Day; the deal is only good for dine-in customers.

Chuck E. Cheese: To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut: As a thank you for serving this country, Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut and small coffee to veteran or active service members, no purchase required.

Dunkin’ Donuts On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free doughnut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Macaroni Grill: All veterans and active military can receive a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day.

Ruby Tuesday: This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

TGI Fridays: Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings” All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military can receive a free small order of 10 to 12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s Pizza will host free pizza parties for military veterans at local VFW posts, VA hospitals and American Legions nationwide, with certain pizza boxes containing certificates for special surprise gifts, such as much-needed wheelchair ramps, medical bill assistance or plane tickets to visit family.

Starbucks On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall brewed coffee. Additionally, through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

Toys”R”Us: Available through Saturday, November 11, active military customers, reservists, retirees and dependents can take advantage of 15% off in-store purchases at Toys“R”Us with a valid Military ID . Also, Toys“R”Us will wrap-up Military Appreciation Week with a free Veteran’s Appreciation Day in-store event at stores nationwide on Saturday, November 11 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM.

Target: All military personnel, veterans and their families can get 10 percent off through Veterans Day.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty, reserves and their spouses will get 25 percent off through Nov. 12.

Home Depot: All veterans are eligible for a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Walgreens: Service members, veterans and their families can get 20 percent off eligible, regular-price items; available in stores only.

Disneyland: Active and retired military personnel can get discounted 3-day and 4-day park hopper tickets, which can be purchased through Dec. 16, 2017, and used through Dec. 19, 2017.

Knott’s Berry Farm: On select days in November and December, Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to past and present service members, and one guest of their choosing.

More 2017 Veterans Day deals can be found here and here.