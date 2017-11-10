Veterans Day Week Series #5 – Veterans Food Drive and Heroes Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa to wrap up her weeklong series of reports about veterans and veterans services leading up to Saturday, November 11th, 2017 Veterans Day.

Today, Gayle explained OC Fair & Event Center is hosting a free community event, “Salute to Veterans”, Saturday, November 11th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will be presented in collaboration with California labor unions and the Orange County Market Place.

The Veterans Day celebration is free and the community is invited to bring non-perishable items to donate to a food drive which will help veterans in need. Last year 5.6 tons of food was collected at multiple sites.

“Salute to Veterans” will feature:

Complimentary lunch

Bounce houses and postcard project for kids

Military vehicles

Booths with information on services for veterans, including free health screenings, job access and resources

Food drive for veterans

Swing Cats band and swing dancers

Pacific Symphony Brass Quintet

Orange County Market Place will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will offer free admission to “Salute to Veterans” attendees.

“California labor unions started this event five years ago to say thank you to veterans and connect them to the services and jobs they need when they come home from serving our great Country,” said Jennifer Beuthin, general manager of the Orange County Employees Association. “Working people are proud to stand with veterans in partnership with our communities to host this event, collect tons of food for homeless veterans in need, connect veterans to job training, and to honor their service to our country.”

Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center will be open and will feature a new exhibit, Kimberly Millett’s Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as the Veterans Story Booth where vets can record and share their tales of service. Heroes Hall will also present a plaque unveiling in the Medal of Honor Courtyard during the event.

Heroes Hall is a new museum and education center honoring Orange County’s veterans. It opened in February and also features The SAAAB Story exhibit, which celebrates the history of the flight training center, as well as The Medal of Honor Courtyard and the Orange County Walk of Honor, both tributes to veterans from Orange County who received high honors from the United States government. For more information about Heroes Hall, visit the website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.