21-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Boyle Heights Crash That Left Girl Dead; Passenger Allegedly Possessed Drugs

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of a Mustang that crashed into people at a taco stand in Boyle Heights, killing an 11-year-old girl, officials said Saturday.

Jose Louis Perez was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Marietta Street and Whittier Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

A passenger in Perez’s Mustang, a juvenile, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing the drug nitrous oxide, police said. His name has not been released due to his age.

The 2015 Ford crashed after crossing the center line while speeding west down Whittier Boulevard, investigators said. Police have said speed played a role.

The car struck a Nissan Sentra parked on the opposite side of the road, sending it careening into two women, a 15-month-old and 11-year-old Elektra Yepez, who later died.

The infant was uninjured, but both women were treated at the hospital. Although officials had said both were in critical condition Friday night, Saturday afternoon police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

After smashing into the Nissan, the Mustang continued until it hit Chevy Silverado, also park on the east side of Whittier Boulevard, and then came to a rest.

Police had previously said they were looking into whether street racing, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but did not provide information on those aspects of the investigation.

Officials also did not clarify the victims’ relationship, after saying the previous day all four were related.

A GoFundMe campaign had been set up to raise money for Yepez’s funeral costs.