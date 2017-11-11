A Solemn Veterans Day Observed in Small Texas Town Reeling From Church Massacre

It was a somber Veterans Day in the small south Texas town where more than two dozen people were killed in a mass shooting — nearly half of them from military families with ties to the Air Force.

Around 100 residents, law enforcement officers and first responders gathered Saturday morning outside the community center in Sutherland Springs to pay tribute to the shooting victims with military backgrounds.

Six days earlier, 26-year-old Devin Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and shot churchgoers. Among the dead was a pregnant woman whose fetus also perished in the gunfire.

At least 12 of the people killed were either Air Force members or had ties to that branch of the military, according to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.

