Actor George Takei Denies Former Male Model’s Allegation of Sexual Assault

“Star Trek” actor George Takei took to Twitter Saturday morning to deny claims of sexual assault made to the Hollywood Reporter by former male model Scott R. Brunton.

“I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” he wrote to his 2.79 million followers.

Brunton alleged that in 1981 when he was 23 years old, he met Takei at a bar. He said they later went out to dinner and that he passed out after an evening nightcap. When he awoke, he said he found Takei “groping” at his crotch in an attempt to take advantage of him.

Takei played Sulu in the original “Star Trek.” He is also an author and activist.

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017