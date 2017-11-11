Crash Involving L.A. County Sheriff Patrol Vehicle in Compton Leaves 4 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle left four people injured early Saturday morning, including a sheriff's deputy and dispatcher in the patrol car, authorities said.

The deputy and dispatcher involved in the crash and a person in another car were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a person in another vehicle was injured and treated at the scene, officials said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Bullis Road and Compton Boulevard, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy is a 12-year veteran with the department while the dispatcher has been working with the department for just over four years, officials said.

An accident reconstruction team was at the scene of the crash later in the morning, trying to figure out what led to the collision.