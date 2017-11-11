Saturday “Gayle On The Go!”, Saturday, November 11th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday, NOVEMBER 11TH, 2017, VETERANS DAY! There are many events honoring our veterans. Honor our Hereoes!

Free Flu Shots for Veterans

Saturday, November 11th

AFCUrgentCare.com

The free flu shots are available to all veterans from 8am until 8pm. To find an American Family Care location near you, take a look at the website: AFCUrgentCare.com

-0-

Applebees Veterans Day Discount

Free Meal to Military Veterans & Active-Duty Service Members

Military ID or Proof of Service Required

http://www.applebees.com

According to U.S. Veterans Magazine, Applebee’s is offering a free meal to military veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. There will be 8 entrées to choose from. Military ID or proof of service required. Go to http://www.applebees.com to find a location in your neighborhood.

-0-

California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day Discount

Free Entrée Sized Pizza, Salad or Pasta From Special Holiday Menu

Show Up In Uniform or Present Your Identification

http://www.cpk.com

Veterans are invited to enjoy for free a pizza, full size salad or pasta from a special Veterans Day menu. Enjoy your meal in uniform, bring your military identification or other proof of service. You can find the California Pizza Kitchen near you at http://www.cpk.com.

-0-

Dunkin’ Donuts Veterans Day Discount

A Free Donut for Active & Retired Military

Donating $10,000 to Homes for Our Troops

http://www.dunkindonuts.com

http://www.hfotuse.org

And, Dunkin Donuts is not only demonstrating its support of active duty and retired military by offering a free donut on Veterans Day. The company is also donating $10,000.00 to Homes for Our Troops. The nonprofit organization builds custom homes for injured veterans. In addition to the donation, the company is providing a year’s worth of coffee and new Keurig brewing systems to the one-hundred veterans who receive the Homes for Our Troops custom homes.

-0-

Veteran’s Day Festival & Concert @ 10am

Pacific Battleship Center / Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard, Berth 87

San Pedro

877 446 9261

http://www.pacificbattleship.com/event

This is the second year the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro honors our veterans with a festival and concert.

New this year, the FULL STEAM AHEAD tour of this historic vessel. Veterans Day activities at the Battleship Iowa begin at 10am.

-0-

Free!

Long Beach Veterans Day Parade

“A Salute To Those Who Served”

East on South Street & North on Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach

http://www.lbveteransdayparade.com

Long Beach is one of several Southern California communities honoring veterans and active duty personnel with a Veterans Day Parade and Festival.

This salute beings at the corner of Atlantic and Harding. Check the website: longbeachveteransdayparade.com for more details.

-0-

Free!

Veterans Day Car Show @ 9am

Huntington City Beach

400 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach

http://www.surfcityusa.com/event

Huntington Beach is having a Veterans Day Car Show featuring exotics, muscle cars, hot rods, and more. Donations are accepted at this event that will benefit combat wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. The Wall of Remembrance Traveling Memorial will be here as well.

-0-

Free!

Salute to Veterans Community Celebration @ 10am OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

ocfair.com/events

We’re invited to bring nonperishable food to the Salute to Veterans Community Celebration at the Orange County Fairgrounds to help veterans in need.

This is a “Labor and Veterans – Partners in Service”, project sponsored by California labor unions helping veterans by providing volunteer service, employment opportunities and more at the Costa Mesa event.

The list of the day’s activities can be found at ocfair.com/events

It’s Saturday! November 11th, Veterans Day. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.