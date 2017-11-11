Up to 20 Children Hurt After Stairwell Collapses in San Diego Recreation Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around 20 children were injured Saturday evening after a stairwell collapsed in San Diego, authorities said.

Officials responded to the scene, near the intersection of Main and Sigsbee streets in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, just before 7 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said on Twitter.

The structure impacted was a recreation business with trampolines and other gymnastics equipment called Vault PK, located at 1699 Main St., according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

About 150 youth were in the building at the time, firefighters said.

A woman was also trapped beneath the rubble but was freed by rescue teams, KSWB reported.

Snapchat videos obtained by the San Diego station show the aftermath of the cave in, with shards of glass and other debris scattered across the ground.

The videos, taken by an employee at the gym, also show several firefighters and children in the facility's trampoline area.

The children's conditions were not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.