Costa Rica Hit by 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake

An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was centered 16 km west of Jaco, Costa Rica, at a depth of 10 km, according to the USGS. It gave the quake preliminary magnitude of 6.8, but later downgraded it.

Jaco lies southwest of Costa Rica's capital, San Jose, and is part of the region of Puntarenas, on the Pacific Coast.

The President of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís, tweeted that no tsunami warning had been issued.

Police called for calm.

The Fuerza Publica warned on Twitter that there were landslides on the road between Jaco to Tárcoles, further north.

