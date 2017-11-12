Dead Body of Missing Diver Recovered Off the Coast of Long Beach

Rescuers found the dead body of a missing diver off the coast of Long Beach Sunday morning after rescuing another diver in the same area the day before, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was located by an underwater remotely operated vehicle and was recovered at about 7:40 a.m. in waters over 200 feet deep near the Elly oil platform, according to a news release from the department.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 7:50 a.m. and his body was transferred to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, officials said.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a “diver in distress” call about someone in the water about nine miles off the coast, officials said.

That diver was rescued near the same oil platform by personnel from the sheriff’s department and Los Angeles County Fire Department. He was taken to Catalina Island’s Hyperbaric Chamber and his condition is unknown, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released further information.