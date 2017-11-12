Mudslide Fears Haunt Burbank Neighborhoods Burned by Huge La Tuna Fire

Los Angeles County and federal officials have been busy preparing Burbank residents who live near the Verdugo Mountains hillside for future heavy rainfall, especially in areas that were adjacent to the La Tuna fire, which scorched more than 7,000 acres over Labor Day weekend.

Recently, the Los Angeles County Public Works Department has been sending out engineers to the burn area to survey the hillside and determine where possible mudslides could occur. They also talked with homeowners about what they can do to prevent damage to their homes, said Eric Baumgardner, the emergency management coordinator for Burbank.

“These engineers have gone out and actually met face to face with each of the property owners or the tenants and have given specific engineering, mitigation advice for those specific properties,” Baumgardner said. “So it’s not generic advice. It’s specific to each piece of property based on what the potential is above that particular home.”

Additionally, workers from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture have conducted a similar survey of the hillside. Their focus is on the city-owned infrastructure instead of private property.

