Police Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide in El Segundo

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in El Segundo late Saturday night, officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The killings happened in the 300 block of Pine Avenue at around 11:20 p.m., sheriff’s officials said. Local police received a call about gunshots coming from the area near El Segundo Recreational Park.

Upon arriving, officers found a woman shot and lying on the ground of a parking lot, officials said. Lying just alongside her was a man who had a gunshot wound to the head. The two were described as Hispanic adults by sheriff’s officials and the man was identified as a suspect.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived, officials said. The handgun of the suspect was found at the scene.

Authorities believe the incident was a murder-suicide and a domestic dispute of some sort had occurred, and the man may have shot the woman some time before turning the gun on himself.

“It looks like the female tried to get away from him at some point,” said Lt. Carlos Mendoza of the El Segundo Police Department. “Eventually, the suspect shot her, left the area and then came back … shot her again and ended up shooting himself.”

Anyone with additional information about the killings can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.