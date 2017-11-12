Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in Vermont Square Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Saturday night, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. in the area near South Vermont Avenue and West 43rd Street, LAPD officials said, and the driver is still at large.

A pedestrian was walking through the crosswalk when he was fatally struck by a vehicle, officials said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene of the crash after hitting the man, officials said.

LAPD officials described the victim as a middle aged man but offered no other details about his identity.

No description of the vehicle or driver has yet been released by police, as they continue to investigate the crime.