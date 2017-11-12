Powerful Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Kills at Least 6 in Iraqi City of Halabja

[Breaking news update at 4:34 p.m. ET]

At least six people are dead following Sunday’s 7.3 earthquake near the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border.

Four people were killed in eastern Iraq and dozens were wounded in the town of Darbandikhan, Omar Ahmad, the governor of Sulaimaniya told CNN.

Two people have died in the city of Qasr-e Shirin, Iranian TV reported, citing the country’s Emergency Services.

[Previous story, published at 3:36 p.m. ET]

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake has hit near the Iraqi city of Halabja close to the Iraq-Iran border, according the US Geological Survey.

The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, USGS said. The extent of any damage was not immediately available.

Iraq’s Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.

Shocks were felt in Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, news agencies in those countries reported.