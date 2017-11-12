Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 12th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Enjoy our beautiful Fall weather by participating in one of the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" events. There are a variety of choices. Enjoy!

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

We can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without leaving town! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

American Indian Arts Marketplace @ 10am

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org/events

The largest Native American arts fair in Southern California is happening at the Autry Museum of the

American West.

The American Indian Arts Marketplace features two hundred Native American artists, representing more than 40 tribes, offering sculpture, pottery, beadwork, jewelry and more.

Circus Vargas Presents “Steam Cirque”

Santa Anita Park

285 West Huntington Drive

Arcadia

877 – GOTFUN-1

http://www.circusvargas.com

Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for retro-futuristic Circus Vargas production of “Steam Cirque!” Arrive at the Santa Anita Park venue 45 minutes early because there is an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

Designercon @ 10am

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Ballroom

Pasadena

http://www.designercon.com

Designercon is happening at the Pasadena Convention Center. Event organizers describe it as the premier convention for fans, collectors, and creators of cutting edge collectible art and design. There are more than 400 artists and vendors offering limited edition designer toys, original art and unique clothing.

“Turn Me Loose”: A Play About Activist & Comic Genius Dick Gregory

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Lovelace Studio Theatre

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

http://www.TheWallis.org

Dick Gregory was a legendary comedian, activist, social critic, writer, and actor.

Although he died in August at the age of 84, his legacy lives on as Emmy Award winning actor Joe Morton of ABC’s “Scandal” portrays Dick Gregory in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts production “Turn Me Loose.”

The play starring Morton is described as comedic drama by Gretchen Law and produced by John Legend and Mike Jackson.

Ticket information is available at http://www.TheWallis.org.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Walking Tour @ 10am

6000 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles

818-517-5988

www. CemeteryTour.com

The historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery is where we can learn about Hollywood legends actress Hattie McDonald of “Gone with the Wind” movie fame, who was the first African American to win an Academy Award; as well as legendary actor Mickey Rooney, who’s final resting place faces the Hollywood sign because he loved the city and the entertainment business so much.

Learn about this and more on the Walking Tour. Check the schedule at http://www.CemeteryTour.com.

Albert Watson, KAOS at TASCHEN Gallery

8070 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 852 9098

http://www.taschen.com

If you’re fascinated by the photograph of singer Sade on the cover of her LOVE DELUX album or if you’re intrigued by the image of the late Steve Jobs, familiar to you because it is on the cover of the Jobs biography written by Walter Isaacson – you have to give credit to Scottish photographer Albert Watson. These images and more are included in his new collector’s publication KAOS at the TASCHEN Gallery in Los Angeles. The KAOS collector’s publication and Watsons’s photographs are on display and are for sale now through the end of the year.

Made in Italy

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

This is “MADE IN ITALY”, a partnership between the Petersen Automotive Museum and Maserati, which provides an interactive exhibit teaching guests how an elite Italian automobile is manufactured. So, “Made in Italy” details the process of bringing the Maserati Levante luxury SUV to market; from concept to creation.

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

Also at the Petersen, SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI, which celebrates one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. The exhibit features a selection of particularly superlative road-going and competition Ferraris all presented in red to emphasize the strong connection between the vibrant color and the legendary brand.

The Art of Bugati

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

And, there’s THE ART OF BUGATTI at the Petersen. This exhibit is an impressive retrospective illustrating the pursuits of fine art, fine craftsmanship, and the inspired automotive design of the Bugatti family.

The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazon e Inspiracion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

Learn THE HIGH ART OF RIDING LOW, also at the Petersen. The exhibit examines the diverse and complex viewpoints of artists who visualize and celebrate the lowrider aesthetic using a selection of artwork that includes vehicles, paintings, sculptures, and art installations which present the lowrider as an object of artistic inspiration.

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

