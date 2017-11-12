Survivors of Sexual Assault, Harassment Come Together for #MeToo March in Hollywood

Brenda Gutierrez said she was heartbroken when she saw her social media feeds fill up with survivors of sexual assault sharing their stories alongside the hashtag #MeToo.

So she, along with other survivors of sexual assault, decided to take the social media movement — which was spurred by allegations of sexual assault by powerful men in Hollywood — to the streets with a survivors’ march. The march is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

“I want women and survivors to come out to see that they’re not alone,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “In sheer numbers, of black, brown and white, old and young, men and women, from all over Southern California, we can show that the impact of sexual assault goes way beyond Hollywood.”

Several survivors are slated to speak at Sunday’s event, including Tarana Burke, co-founder of Just Be Inc., an organization that provides guidance to young women of color, and Aleesha Barlow, who created Tell Somebody Inc., which works toward ending child abuse.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.