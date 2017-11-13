× 4.7 Earthquake Hits Near Salinas; Shaking Felt in San Francisco

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Monday about 23 miles east of Salinas, sending shaking waves felt as far away as San Francisco.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 11:31 a.m. at a depth of 3.7 miles, was centered in the sparsely populated mountains between the Salinas Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey calculated that the perceived shaking close to the epicenter was strong, or Intensity 6, on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Weak shaking was reported felt in Salinas, Monterey and Santa Cruz, and all the way north to some parts of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Foster City and San Jose.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.