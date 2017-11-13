Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Named National League Rookie of the Year

Cody Bellinger batted second on opening day — in Oklahoma City, that is. He got three hits in his first game, 10 in his first five games.

He was 21 and in triple-A. The Dodgers had five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalezat first base. Bellinger envisioned making it to Los Angeles this season, but pretty late in the year.

“Honestly, I thought I was going to be a September call-up,” he said last month.

He turned out to be an April call-up, and he emerged as perhaps the Dodgers’ most dominant position player this season. Bellinger was honored Monday as the unanimous winner of the National League rookie of the year.

