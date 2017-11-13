GOP Leaders Call for Roy Moore to Quit Alabama Race, Threaten to Expel Him From Senate if He Wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amid new allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore molested teenage girls decades ago, GOP leaders intensified their calls Monday for him to quit the race, even threatening to expel Moore if he wins.

The accusations against Moore have thrown the GOP into a crisis, splintering the party and risking defeat in the Dec. 12 special election, for which polls show Democrat Doug Jones now has a narrow lead in the Deep South state.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called on Moore to withdraw from the race. The head of the Republican campaign committee, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), said the Senate should vote to expel Moore if he is elected by Alabama voters.

“I believe the women,” McConnell told reporters Monday in Kentucky. “I think he should step aside.”

