Hawthorne Woman Accused of Crashing Stolen U-Haul Into Patrol Car During Police Pursuit Is Charged: DA’s Office

Charges were filed on Monday against a 35-year-old woman accused of leading police on a wild pursuit in a stolen U-Haul truck and crashing into a patrol car in downtown L.A., authorities said.

Shante Johnson, of Hawthorne, has been charged with a total of four felony accounts, including assault on a peace officer, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle, and taking a vehicle without consent, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She has also been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving, prosecutors said.

The pursuit began near 61 Street and Broadway Avenue in South L.A. around 10 a.m. last Thursday, after Johnson was allegedly seen by police driving the stolen truck, according to the release.

During the chase, the vehicle could be seen driving recklessly through surface streets, driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding into at least one car as it weaved in and out of traffic, Sky5 aerial video showed.

At one point, the driver was boxed in and surrounded by police near an outdoor produce market in downtown. She managed to get the truck out, but not before it slammed into a patrol car, the aerial footage showed.

A short time later, the woman exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the market. She was eventually taken into custody.

Bail for Johnson — who is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday — has been requested at $195,000, prosecutors said.

She faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.