‘I Believe the Women’: Sen. Mitch McConnell Says Roy Moore Should Leave the Alabama Race

Posted 9:21 AM, November 13, 2017, by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and that Moore should leave the race, the Kentucky Republican said Monday.

“I believe the women, yes,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrosso (R-WY) (L) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following their party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrosso (R-WY) (L) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following their party’s weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican and a frequent target of Moore on the campaign trail, said, “I think he should step aside.”

Last week, The Washington Post published a bombshell report based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with teenage women while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her.

Moore has denied the allegations, and on Sunday night, he claimed he would sue the Post.

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks to reporters at an election-night rally after declaring victory on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks to reporters at an election-night rally after declaring victory on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The report increased pressure on Republicans to disavow Moore, who was already controversial due in part to his history of racially-charged and homophobic commentary.

In the immediate wake of the story, some Republicans, like Arizona Sen. John McCain, said the report was enough for them to call for Moore to drop out of the race. Many Republicans, like McConnell, said Moore should step aside from the race if the allegations are true. McConnell’s comments on Monday brought his position a step further, saying he believed the allegations and that Moore should go.

McConnell on Monday said the party is looking to see if a write-in option could be successful.

Documents filed to the Federal Elections Commission on Friday showed the National Republican Senatorial Committee — one of the party’s main campaign arms — cut its fundraising ties with Moore.

Related stories