Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in L.A.’s Harvard Heights Neighborhood

Police are searching for whoever killed a man found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Central Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 12:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Manhattan Place, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radtke said.

Responding officers found the victim, identified only as a black man in his 30s, suffering from at least five gunshot wounds to his torso, Radtke said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a white sedan traveling westbound on West Pico Boulevard following the shooting, Radtke said.

No description of the shooter, or shooters, was immediately available.

Investigators plan to search surrounding businesses and apartments for possible surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 213-382-9470.