Marine Veteran Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Orange; Video of Car Released

Police in Orange have released video of a vehicle that fled after fatally striking a U.S. Marine veteran – the father of a young girl – last week.

Dylan Moran, a 25-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was crossing the street near a gas station when he was struck about 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Moran may have been dragged by an initial vehicle and then struck by a second vehicle, police said Monday.

The crash occurred in the 2200 block of West Chapman Avenue. Firefighters responded and pronounced Moran dead at the scene, according to the Orange Police Department.

Moran's Facebook page indicates he is the father of a toddler girl, whom he calls "my heart" and "my princess."

"Words will never be enough for the love I have for you," Moran wrote Oct. 24 alongside a photo of himself and his daughter.

Moran's mother, Elizabeth DeGeeter, told KTLA on Monday that her son "loved his daughter so much" and also had rescued three dogs.

She pleaded for her son not to be forgotten, and for his killer to be found.

On the day of the crash, Orange police said the victim was a Marine Corps veteran. Moran’s name was released by the Orange County coroner’s office over the weekend.

Moran was in Orange on a business trip; he was working on a job at UC Irvine. A coworker said he became concerned when Moran didn't show up for a morning meeting on Friday.

A dark-colored vehicle – possibly an older model Chevrolet Camaro – fled the scene immediately after the crash, police said last week. A white, mid-sized SUV, possibly an Acura, may have also been involved.

The 6-second video shows a blurred vehicle, possibly gold or metallic in color.

Police are looking for veh. depicted in video that was Involved in fatal traffic collision on 11-10-17, at 1am at 2200 block of W. Chapman pic.twitter.com/CdCpP2k55X — Orange PD (@OrangePolice) November 13, 2017