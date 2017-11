Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. Tony Mendoza responded to reports in the Sacramento Bee of sexual misconduct allegations against him by calling them "completely false," even describing one of the Bee stories as "irresponsible and misleading" in a statement to KTLA. Meanwhile, the Senate Rules Committee has said an investigation into complaints by former aides is underway, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on November 13, 2017.